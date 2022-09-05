Fans Scared For Texas After Nick Saban's Comment Today

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with a official during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Good luck on Saturday night, Texas.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked on Monday about the difficulty of facing a team led by one of his former assistant coaches.

Steve Sarkisian is now the head man at Texas. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Saban doesn't appear to be concerned.

"We've played several teams who know us. But you act like we don't know them," he said.

Good luck, Longhorns.

"No mercy Saturday is a national stage to a ass kicking," one fan predicted.

"59-10 incoming," another fan predicted.

"Whatever the line is for Saturday is not going to be enough. It could be Alabama -50 and I'd probably still take Alabama," another fan admitted.

Alabama and Texas are scheduled to meet on Saturday evening. It should be a fun one - for the Crimson Tide, anyway...