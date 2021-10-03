Fans Are Surprised By College GameDay’s Week 6 Destination

The cast of College GameDay spent Saturday in Athens for a top-10 match-up between Georgia and Arkansas. Already, the show has determined where it’s headed for Week 6.

College GameDay will set up shop in Dallas for the annual Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. The two historic rivals have produced some memorable match-ups over the years and will look to deliver once again in 2021.

Although the Red River Showdown will feature plenty of pageantry and an electric environment, a handful of fans felt like College GameDay left a golden opportunity to go to Kinnick Stadium for what’s likely to be a top-five match-up between Iowa and Penn State.

Debate over where College GameDay should land often results in a handful of fans being upset about where the show ends up. ESPN’s Week 6 decision was no different, as college football lovers took to Twitter to lament the network’s choice.

Massive disappointment. Penn St vs Iowa was the easy choice here. Don’t know how they botched this. https://t.co/JsoEUpPxln — Chris 🔴⚫️ #BeatAuburn (@Ga_Sports_Fan) October 3, 2021

Big NOON Kickoff knows where the action will be this coming Saturday!!! #KinnickShowdown #WeAre #PennState https://t.co/Yhq233erui — Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick WNDU (@MYarosewickWNDU) October 3, 2021

What. On. Earth. I understand you already did an Iowa game but it’s literally going to be a #3 vs #4 matchup in Iowa City. https://t.co/mbAKqkTWRw — Adam Brewer (@ajbrewer) October 3, 2021

Oh good, nice to see them branching out and going somewhere new 🙄 https://t.co/U9tBU6OH1R — Gabe Rosenberg (@Gaber205) October 3, 2021

Interesting. Two not good teams. I get the pageantry, but the game doesn't mean much statistically. https://t.co/9vyVqbBiLo — Anthony D'Agostino (@ADagostinoTV) October 3, 2021

College football fans certainly have a point in their criticism about College GameDay’s choice to head to the Red River Showdown over the enticing Big Ten game. Although Oklahoma is still undefeated and Texas will likely be ranked in the top-25, next weekend’s match-up between Penn Stat and Iowa could have massive playoff ramifications.

That being said, College GameDay was already on hand for an Iowa game earlier this year when the Hawkeyes took on Iowa State. The show likely didn’t want to repeat teams so early in the year and could always make way for Iowa City for a contest later in the year.

Iowa-Penn State didn’t come away completely empty-handed as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will be on hand for the Saturday afternoon game.