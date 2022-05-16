Fans Upset With Likely Alabama vs. Texas Kickoff Time

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 5: Fans cheer on the Texas Longhorns against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on September 5, 2009 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

FOX will officially televise this season's rare matchup between Alabama and Texas.

While the network has yet to confirm the start time for the September 10 showdown, fans are already fearing an early kickoff.

It's highly likely FOX will make this game the Big Noon Kickoff game for Week 2. That means the anticipated matchup between Nick Saban and former assistant Steve Sarkisian could occur under the scalding hot sun in Austin.

A 11 a.m. local start time near the end of the summer doesn't appear to be anyone's idea of fun.

When addressing this possibility two months ago, Awful Announcing's Ben Koo noted that the temperature hit a high of 95 degrees in Texas on September 10 last year. Five years ago, the Longhorns played a day game against Maryland with reported on-field temperatures over 100 degrees.

Although these early start times are unpopular among fans, FOX appears to like the notion of locking in viewers early for a full day of college football.

If FOX makes these concerns a reality, everyone at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium could be in store for a long, sweaty day.