Father Of Big Ten Star Has 1 Main Question For The Commissioner

The father of a prominent Big Ten football star remains unhappy with the league’s decision to postpone the season.

Wednesday night, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reiterated that football will not be played this fall. He confirmed that a vote among the league’s presidents and chancellors took place.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” Warren said.

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

The father of Ohio State standout defensive back Shaun Wade has been incredibly outspoken about the league’s decision. He is planning to protest the decision at Big Ten headquarters on Friday.

Randy Wade was not happy with the league’s letter on Wednesday night.

“What Kevin Warren sent out not only is undermining what our young men and women wear on their jersey… Its embarrassing to the outcry of parents that support their kids… TRANSPARENCY is what we need what presidents voted to cancel fall & What steps are need to play spring..” he tweeted.

Randy Wade also had one main question for Warren while speaking to ESPN.

#Buckeyes parent Randy Wade on an issue many in the #B1G have struggled to reconcile: that commissioner Kevin Warren’s son is still preparing for a fall football season for #HailState. pic.twitter.com/j8sSM2JZzr — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 19, 2020

Kevin Warren’s son, Powers, plays football at Mississippi State. As of now, he’s yet to opt out of the SEC’s season.

Of course, Powers Warren is allowed to make his own decisions, and Kevin Warren can only control the Big Ten.

Still, you have to admit that the optics are not great.