Father Of Top Quarterback Recruit Addresses Current Rumors

Quarterback Jaden Rashada has yet to enroll in Florida as expected this week, creating speculation over his status with the school.

On3 Sports reported earlier this week that the five-star recruit asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent amid "a slew of NIL missteps." His father denied those claims.

Speaking with Branon Huffman of 247Sports, Harlen Rashada said his son hasn't requested a release and remains signed with the Gators.

"We're working through some things right now with Florida and hoping that they get resolved soon," Harlen Rashada said. "Jaden has been excited about the next chapter of his academic and athletic career and is eagerly anticipating early enrollment in Gainesville."

Harlen confirmed that Jaden hasn't enrolled, and he's currently in the Bay Area rather than the Sunshine State. However, they plan to meet with school representatives Thursday.

"We’re in constant talks with Florida in regards to his enrollment, but I’d like to think if he’s not enrolled by Friday there will be some challenges there to proceed as planned," he said.

Friday is the last day Rashada can enroll to be eligible for spring practice.

Rashada is 247Sports' No. 6-ranked quarterback from the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4 prospect flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida in November.