FAU’s Football Team Is Loaded With Sons Of NFL Stars

Lane Kiffin is no longer the head coach at FAU after taking the job at Ole Miss, though the Owls aren’t losing much star power during the Willie Taggart era. The team has a number of names on the roster now that should ring some serious bells for football fans.

On Monday night, Shedeur Sanders, the four-star quarterback and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, surprised the college football world with his commitment to the Owls. Many believed he’d wind up with the Louisville Cardinals. Instead, he’s heading to Conference USA.

Per 247Sports, Sanders is the first four-star player to commit to FAU out of high school, as well as the highest-ranked recruit in school history. He is not the first son of a legendary NFL player to join the Owls, though. Willie Taggart’s roster is going to be full of them.

Taggart’s son is set to play for his father with the Owls. The team also features the sons of Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin, and Warren Sapp. Ray Lewis’ son Rashaan, a former UCF player, was on the team after transferring in ahead of last season, though he is back in the transfer portal again.

So for anybody keeping up at home, FAU now have;

Deion Sanders’s son, Shedeur

Willie Taggart’s son, Willie Jr.

Terrell Owens’ son, Terique

Michael Irvin’s son, Michael II

Shedeur Sanders gives Taggart a big-name quarterback commit to kick off his tenure with the Owls. The former Florida State head coach was let go after a 9-12 start. He is looking to jumpstart his head coaching career after that high profile flameout in Tallahassee.

FAU now has the No. 56-ranked class in the country, and the top-ranked group in Conference USA for the 2021 class.

There should be plenty of legendary players at games in Boca Raton over the next few years. That certainly can’t hurt Taggart’s recruiting efforts going forward.