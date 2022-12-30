Favorite Has Reportedly Emerged For Transfer Quarterback Tanner Mordecai

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, it was reported that SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the NCAA transfer portal. It didn't take long for a favorite to emerge in these sweepstakes.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Wisconsin is considered the favorite to land Mordecai.

Wisconsin would be a nice landing spot for Mordecai, especially with Luke Fickell at the helm. The former Cincinnati head coach got a close look at Mordecai in the AAC over the past two seasons.

Mordecai started his college career at Oklahoma. He blossomed into a prolific passer once he transferred to SMU.

Since joining SMU in 2021, Mordecai has 7,152 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He has completed 66.8 percent of his passes at the collegiate level.

If Mordecai joins the Badgers for the 2022 season, he'd be the second quarterback to transfer to Wisconsin under Fickell's leadership. The program already landed a commitment from former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers.

Mordecai would be considered the top candidate to start for Wisconsin next season.