FCS Ref Had A Hilarious ‘Hot Mic’ Moment During Game Today

A big chunk of FCS football is playing its season right now, after holding off on the fall due to COVID-19. Today, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks got a win in their first game, though apparently not everyone at the Alerus Center was thrilled… namely, one of the referees working the game.

As the teams returned to the locker room, one of the game refs got caught with his mic on. Apparently he was having some issue with his headset, which he unintentionally announced to the entire stadium, in extremely NSFW fashion.

“I can’t f***ing hear s**t on this f***ing thing,” he said. After a brief pause, those fans in attendance realized what happened, and has a very stark reaction.

As we’ve all learned from months of zoom calls and other remote situations, always make sure to know when your mic is on or off. Video of the uncensored rant below:

Ref forgot to turn the mic off 😂 pic.twitter.com/BZOev0ahRP — Barstool UND (@BarstoolUND) February 20, 2021

On the field, North Dakota football didn’t have any expletive-filled complaints to levy. The team knocked off Southern Illinois 44-21 to open their season.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster was 15-for-25 for 118 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for the Fighting Hawks. Otis Weah had 90 yards and a score, while Luke Skokna had 70 and a touchdown in the solid FCS football season-opening win.

It was the defense that really shined though, forcing five turnovers that led to 27 points for North Dakota in the big win.

