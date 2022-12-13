Look: Fenway Park Football Field Layout Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of Fenway Park during the second inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on September 26, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Dec. 17, Cincinnati and Louisville will face off in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. This bowl game will be played at the iconic Fenway Park.

Bowl games have been played at a few baseball stadiums over the years, such as Chase Field, Petco Park and Yankee Stadium.

This year's matchup will be the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl. The layout for the stadium has already been revealed.

Both end zones have "Fenway Park" painted across them. The logo for the Fenway Bowl is at midfield.

Here's the layout for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl:

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

Christ Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Kelsey Riggs will be on the call for this showdown between Cincinnati and Louisville.

This game will feature a very juicy storyline. After leading Louisville to a 7-5 record this season, Scott Satterfield accepted the head coaching job at Cincinnati.

Louisville replaced Satterfield with former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm.