Fight Breaks Out In Stands During Miami-Middle Tennessee Game

Miami Hurricanes fans are down bad.

The Mario Cristobal-led Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 late in the first half. Fans are now starting to take their frustrations out on each other.

A group of fans began fighting in the stands during this Saturday afternoon's game. Punches were thrown and fans were put in headlocks. It's pretty ugly out there in Miami.

"Things are falling apart on the field AND in the stands for Miami this afternoon…," said Logan B. Robinson.

To make matters worse, Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes are trailing Middle Tennessee 24-10 at the half.

It's going to be a rough day in Miami if Middle Tennessee holds on and beats the Hurricanes.