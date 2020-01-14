Final 2019 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

The final Associated Press college football top 25 poll has been released following Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.
LSU, which beat Clemson, 42-25, in the national title game, finishes the year at No. 1 overall. Coach O’s team went 15-0 and is among the greatest teams of all-time.
Clemson, meanwhile, finishes at No. 2 overall. Trevor Lawrence lost his first collegiate game on Monday evening.
Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon round out the top five.
Here’s the complete top 25:
- LSU
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Florida
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Penn State
- Minnesota
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Iowa
- Utah
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Appalachian State
- Navy
- Cincinnati
- Air Force
- Boise State
- UCF
- Texas
The 2020 college football season can’t get here soon enough.