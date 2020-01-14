The Spun

Final 2019 College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

LSU takes the field before the title game.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers takes the field with teammates Myles Brennan #15 and Peter Parrish #8 prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The final Associated Press college football top 25 poll has been released following Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

LSU, which beat Clemson, 42-25, in the national title game, finishes the year at No. 1 overall. Coach O’s team went 15-0 and is among the greatest teams of all-time.

Clemson, meanwhile, finishes at No. 2 overall. Trevor Lawrence lost his first collegiate game on Monday evening.

Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon round out the top five.

Here’s the complete top 25:

  1. LSU
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Florida
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Minnesota
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Baylor
  14. Auburn
  15. Iowa
  16. Utah
  17. Memphis
  18. Michigan
  19. Appalachian State
  20. Navy
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Air Force
  23. Boise State
  24. UCF
  25. Texas

The 2020 college football season can’t get here soon enough.


