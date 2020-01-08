Now that every bowl game on the schedule is officially over, all eyes in the college football world will be focused on the national title game between Clemson and LSU.

Throughout the bowl season, the SEC asserted its dominance over opposing conferences. Outside of Auburn and Mississippi State, every team in the conference won its postseason game.

Brett McMurphy shared the conference standings and winning percentages for every conference during the bowl season.

It’s not too surprising to see the SEC stand above the rest with a 7-2 record.

Following the SEC in the bowl standings is the Sun Belt Conference, which finished with a 3-2 record and .600 winning percentage. Appalachian State, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Lafayette won their respective games.

If you rank teams simply by winning percentage, the SEC is the only Power Five conference inside the top four.

The Pac-12 had the fifth-best record during the bowl season because of Arizona State, Cal, Oregon and Washington.

Here’s the full standings from this bowl season:

Bowl records by conference (based on win percentage) entering @CFBPlayoff title game SEC 7-2 (78%)

SB 3-2 (60%)

AAC 4-3 (57%)

MW 4-3 (57%)

Pac-12 4-3 (57%)

Big Ten 4-5 (44%)

MAC 3-4 (43%)

ACC 4-6 (40%)

C-USA 3-5 (38%)

Big 12 1-5 (17%)

*Independents 2-1 (67%) — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2020

Although the Big Ten sent a plethora of teams to bowl games, losses by Michigan and Wisconsin really hurt the conference’s win percentage.

The worst showing came from the Big 12, as Texas was the only program from that conference to win its bowl matchup.

It was a quiet postseason for the ACC, but Clemson could make the conference proud with a win over LSU in the national championship.