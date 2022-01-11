Final College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

Georgia knocked off Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night to win the program’s first title in 41 years.

Kirby Smart finally conquered Nick Saban, beating his former boss for the first time ever head-to-head. Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett proved to be the hero for the Bulldogs, throwing two fourth quarter touchdowns and winning the game’s offensive MVP.

Georgia’s victory on Monday night also brought the 2021 college football season to a close. Shortly after the Bulldogs locked up the national championship, the final AP Poll Top 25 of the season was released on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the complete rankings:

Georgia Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Baylor Ohio State Oklahoma State Notre Dame Michigan State Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Clemson Wake Forest Louisiana-Lafayette Houston Kentucky Brigham Young North Carolina State Arkansas Oregon Iowa Utah State San Diego State

Here’s what the final AP Poll looks like https://t.co/b9IkhOggAR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2022

Georgia and Alabama rightfully claimed the top two spots in the final AP rankings, with fellow College Football Playoff competitors Michigan and Cincinnati taking No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Three Big 12 programs, two Big Ten schools and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10. Baylor locked up No. 5, Ohio State came in at No. 6, Oklahoma State finished at No. 7, the Fighting Irish took No. 8, Michigan State snagged No. 9 and Oklahoma ended at No. 10.

Other notable finishes include Ole Miss at No. 11, Utah at No. 12, Clemson at No. 14, Houston at No. 17 and Oregon at No. 22.