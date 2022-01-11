The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Final College Football AP Poll Top 25 Released

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs get ready to take the field.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia knocked off Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night to win the program’s first title in 41 years.

Kirby Smart finally conquered Nick Saban, beating his former boss for the first time ever head-to-head. Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett proved to be the hero for the Bulldogs, throwing two fourth quarter touchdowns and winning the game’s offensive MVP.

Georgia’s victory on Monday night also brought the 2021 college football season to a close. Shortly after the Bulldogs locked up the national championship, the final AP Poll Top 25 of the season was released on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the complete rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Baylor
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Michigan State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Clemson
  15. Wake Forest
  16. Louisiana-Lafayette
  17. Houston
  18. Kentucky
  19. Brigham Young
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Arkansas
  22. Oregon
  23. Iowa
  24. Utah State
  25. San Diego State

Georgia and Alabama rightfully claimed the top two spots in the final AP rankings, with fellow College Football Playoff competitors Michigan and Cincinnati taking No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Three Big 12 programs, two Big Ten schools and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10. Baylor locked up No. 5, Ohio State came in at No. 6, Oklahoma State finished at No. 7, the Fighting Irish took No. 8, Michigan State snagged No. 9 and Oklahoma ended at No. 10.

Other notable finishes include Ole Miss at No. 11, Utah at No. 12, Clemson at No. 14, Houston at No. 17 and Oregon at No. 22.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.