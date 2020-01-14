The Spun

Final College Football Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

Joe Burrow celebrates winning the college football national title.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers won their first national title in over a decade. Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers overcame a 17-7 deficit to take down the reigning national champs by a final score of 42-25.

Clemson gave LSU all it could handle in the first quarter and a half, but Burrow and company hit their stride right before halftime. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers completed one of the best seasons in college football history.

With the title game in the rear-view, the final Coaches’ Poll of the season dropped. LSU finished the season on top, of course.

Here’s the full poll, from USA TODAY:

  1. LSU
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Minnesota
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Baylor
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Auburn
  15. Iowa
  16. Utah
  17. Memphis
  18. Appalachian State
  19. Michigan
  20. Navy
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Boise State
  23. Air Force
  24. UCF
  25. Virginia

Clemson and Ohio State are the early favorites to win the national title – along with Alabama, of course. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are also the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy.

LSU has to replace Burrow, but brings back a loaded roster for the 2020 season. Burrow is off to the NFL after one of the best seasons in college football history.


