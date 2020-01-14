Final College Football Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers won their first national title in over a decade. Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers overcame a 17-7 deficit to take down the reigning national champs by a final score of 42-25.

Clemson gave LSU all it could handle in the first quarter and a half, but Burrow and company hit their stride right before halftime. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns as the Tigers completed one of the best seasons in college football history.

With the title game in the rear-view, the final Coaches’ Poll of the season dropped. LSU finished the season on top, of course.

Here’s the full poll, from USA TODAY:

LSU Clemson Ohio State Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Florida Alabama Penn State Minnesota Notre Dame Baylor Wisconsin Auburn Iowa Utah Memphis Appalachian State Michigan Navy Cincinnati Boise State Air Force UCF Virginia

Clemson and Ohio State are the early favorites to win the national title – along with Alabama, of course. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are also the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy.

LSU has to replace Burrow, but brings back a loaded roster for the 2020 season. Burrow is off to the NFL after one of the best seasons in college football history.