Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.

Washington State fired Rolovich and four assistant coaches in October 2021 after they refused to get vaccinated.

The university, which denied Rolovich's religious exemption request, called the lawsuit "without merit."

"Washington State University carried out the Governor's COVID-19 vaccination proclamation for state employees in a fair and lawful manner, including in its evaluation of employee requests for medical or religious exemptions and accommodations," a statement said. "For multiple reasons, Mr. Rolovich did not qualify, and the university firmly stands by that decision. Washington State University will vigorously defend itself against Mr. Rolovich's claims."

Rolovich filed a claim against the university earlier this year seeking $25 million. Though the complaint submitted Friday did not specify a requested amount, it said he's seeking damages for the loss of income.

Rolovich, who previously spent four seasons as Hawaii's head coach, has a 33-33 career coaching record. The Cougars were 4-3 before dismissing him last year.