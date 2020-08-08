First FBS Conference Reportedly Cancels 2020 College Football Season

On Saturday morning, fans of the Mid-American Conference received some tough news when the conference canceled the 2020 college football season.

Earlier this week, the University of Connecticut became the first FBS school to cancel its season. Now the MAC becomes the first FBS conference to make the same decision.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the Big Ten moving to a conference-only schedule was financially devastating to the MAC. “The MAC reached its decision Saturday morning in a vote by the league’s presidents,” McMurphy reported.

According to the report, Northern Illinois was strongly considering not playing the 2020 season. The Huskies have been one of the best MAC programs in recent years.

MAC presidents “didn’t like the look of NIU going out on their own and not playing.” As a result, they decided to cancel the season.

Here’s more from the report:

Besides the health and safety concerns, the MAC was one of the leagues most impacted financially by the Power Five’s decision to eliminate or reduce non-conference games. The MAC had 11 games canceled against Big Ten members, costing MAC schools a combined $10.5 million. Bowling Green State lost $2.2 million, Central Michigan lost $2.15 million, Kent State lost $1.5 million and NIU lost $1.1 million.

Each Power 5 conference made a significant change to their upcoming college football seasons.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC all moved to conference-only schedules. Meanwhile, the Big 12 and ACC will have one non-conference opponent each.

We’ll have to wait and see if any other conferences make the same decision.