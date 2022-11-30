Florida Announces Decision On Quarterback Jalen Kitna

7 Oct 2000: A view of the Florida Gators football helmet taken on the field during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Tigers 11-9.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

The University Athletic Association (UAA) suspended Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna indefinitely after he was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Per Matt Baker of The Tampa Bay Times, Florida and the UAA released a statement announcing Kitna's suspension after learning of the accusations.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna," the statement said. "These are extremely serious charges, and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program."

According to Gainesville's CBS 4 News, Kitna faces two charges of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography.

Gainesville police said the freshman shared two images of child sexual abuse on his Discord account. They found three additional images after obtaining his devices.

After sitting as a redshirt freshman, Kitna received limited playing time as Florida's backup quarterback this season. His father, Jon Kitna, played 14 seasons in the NFL.