Florida Announces Decision On Saturday's Football Game

With Hurricane Ian threatening to cause significant damage along the Florida Gulf Coast, the Florida Gators became the latest team to adjust their Week 5 schedule.

The program announced Tuesday afternoon that the game against Eastern Washington, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place Sunday at noon.

All tickets issued for Saturday will still be honored at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The university had already canceled all classes and student-related activities from Wednesday through Friday.

Florida became the latest school to change its schedule because of Hurricane Ian. USF relocated its game against East Carolina from Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium to FAU's stadium in Boca Raton. South Carolina also moved its game with South Carolina State from Saturday to Thursday.

ESPN+ and SEC Network+ will still air Sunday's showdown between the Gators and Eagles. Florida enters the matchup 2-2 following a 38-33 loss to Tennessee last weekend.