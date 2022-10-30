Florida, Georgia Release Joint Statement Following Hate Display

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 31: A general view during the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Field on October 31, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Florida and Georgia addressed an antisemitic message that displayed outside TIAA Bank Field at the end of Saturday's game.

Per WJXT's Vic Micolucci, the message expressed approval of Kanye West's recent hate speech. On Sunday morning, the two schools issued a joint statement denouncing the remark.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," the schools said in a statement. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.”

Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, posted on Twitter that he plans to go "death con 3 on Jewish people." Adidas, Gap, Foot Locker, TJ Maxx, CAA, Vogue, and Donda Sports clients Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have all cut ties with the rapper.

Following West's remarks, a group gave the Nazi salute and displayed a "Kanye is right" banner over a Los Angeles freeway. NBA star Kyrie Irving also posted the link to an antisemitic film on Twitter.