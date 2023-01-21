Florida Player Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury In Practice

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of first half action as the Idaho Vandals and Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Florida offensive lineman Kamryn Waites will be unavailable for spring practice. Unfortunately, the redshirt freshman suffered a significant injury on Friday.

According to Swamp247, Waites suffered a torn Achilles during a non-contact workout.

"He was doing an agility drill and it just gave out on him,” an anonymous source told Swamp247.

Waites transfered to Florida to continue playing for Billy Napier. He started his college career at Louisiana.

The Gators utilized Waites primarily on special teams this past season. He was able to make an appearance in all 13 games.

Waites registered his first career start for Florida on Dec. 17 against Oregon State in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Texas native played right guard for that game.

Florida's coaching staff was hoping Waites would take his game to the next level this fall. This injury will obviously complicate things.

Waites will have a lengthy recovery process ahead of him.