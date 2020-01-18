Florida Transfer QB Feleipe Franks “Trending” For Different SEC Program

Former Florida starting quarterback Feleipe Franks is reportedly trending in the right direction for a different SEC program.

According to a report from 247Sports, recruiting experts expect Franks to stay in the SEC. He took a visit to Arkansas this weekend and the Razorbacks are reportedly making a bold play for the top transfer quarterback.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions, Arkansas is the leader in the clubhouse for Franks – over Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks.

New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman made it clear he’s still looking to add a quarterback through transfer – which could be directed at Franks.

“Yes and yes. We certainly have to leave some scholarships available for transfers or grad transfers,” Pittman said. “Right now it doesn’t seem to be too big of a problem, you know? We will fix that when it comes. But, we obviously are in the transfer market at different positions.”

Franks completed just over 58-percent of his passes for 2,457 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions during his first season under Dan Mullen. He also added 110 carries for 350 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2019, Franks completed 76-percent of his passes for five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury.

Stay tuned for the latest on his decision.