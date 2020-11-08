The University of Florida has arguably the tweet of the day in the college football world.

Florida upset Georgia in the SEC East Division rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. The Gators, led by star quarterback Kyle Trask, took down the Bulldogs on Saturday. Florida topped Georgia, 44-28, to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Dan Mullen’s team is now in prime position in the division. Florida is the clear favorite to make the SEC Championship Game following today’s win over the Bulldogs. The Gators become a legitimate College Football Playoff contender, as well.

It had been a while since Florida topped Georgia. The Gators’ last win over the rival Bulldogs came in 2016.

Florida played on that four-year losing streak with an election-themed tweet shortly following the win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

“It’s been a long 4 years” Florida tweeted. The tweet is already doing numbers, with more than 300 retweets and 1,500 likes in 20 minutes.

It’s been a long 4 years. 🐊>🐶 — FLORIDA (@UF) November 8, 2020

Florida has a lot to be happy about right now. The Gators are playing at an extremely high level and Trask looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

If the Gators can reach the SEC Championship Game, they could give Alabama quite a game.