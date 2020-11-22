Legendary NFL Running Back Tragically In Hospice Care

A legendary college football and NFL running back has tragically entered hospice care, according to a report from Saturday night.

Floyd Little, one of the greatest running backs in football history, has been battling cancer. Unfortunately, the former Syracuse Orange star has entered hospice care.

The 78-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer has entered hospice care. His old teammate, Patrick Killorin, announced the news on Facebook on Saturday night.

“Today we are going to talk about a new stage in Floyd’s journey. … Hospice,” Killorin wrote in the update. “Floyd’s courageous battle with a difficult disease (cancer) is now at a critical stage in his life. This is a time when a husband and wife must make important decisions regarding potential end of life decisions.”

Floyd Little, Syracuse legend, Hall of Fame RB, has entered hospice care, his friend, Patrick Killorin, writes in a poem. Little has stage 2 Neuroendocrine tumor (NET) cancer. Killorin shares this asking for prayers, love and positive thoughts. "There's still hope." 🙏 pic.twitter.com/L2COTIyGOn — Matthew Gutierrez (@MatthewGut21) November 22, 2020

Little is one of the greatest athletes in Syracuse history. The former Orange star was a three-time first-team All-American. His No. 44 jersey has been retired by the school.

The legendary Syracuse star went on to play in the NFL from 1967-75. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro. Little is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Little and his family during this difficult time.