Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Ejection On Saturday Night

Contact football is turning into two-hand touch these days.

A Washington State offensive lineman has been ejected from tonight's Washington State game for... blocking a defender.

Cougars lineman Grant Stephens leveled a USC defender who was running after WSU quarterback Cam Ward.

Refs reviewed the play, called targeting and ejected Stephens from the game.

"they ejected 76 for targeting I mean seriously," said Warren Sharp.

Can we even call this football anymore? This is getting ridiculous.

Apparently offensive linemen can't protect their quarterback anymore.

"76 was ejected for this. Football gonna be two hand touch before we know it," said Barstool Sports.

Five to 10 years ago this would be a non-call. Now? It's pretty common.

"Don't see this very often. #WSU RG Grant Stephens is disqualified for targeting on a blind-side block. Big loss for the Cougar offensive line," said Stephan Wiebe.

Pac-12 officiating is as bad as it gets.

USC, meanwhile, got the win over Washington State on Saturday night.