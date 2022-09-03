Football Fans Loved Seeing Jack Harlow, Lee Corso Interact

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit at ESPN College Game Day during a game between Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Jack Harlow didn't just perform in front of a packed house in Columbus this Saturday morning, he was the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay.

Although people didn't necessarily love Harlow's musical performance, the college football world was very entertained by his interactions with Lee Corso.

For most of the games that College GameDay discussed, Harlow had an odd reason as to why he was picking a certain team. That would then lead to a hilarious response from Corso.

At one point, Harlow picked Cincinnati over Arkansas because he used to talk to a girl from Cincinnati that he really liked. Corso followed up that pick with a comment that had Kirk Herbstreit visibly laughing while on air.

"Arkansas is too strong for Cincinnati," Corso said. "Roll up their sleeves and bang 'em."

That interaction between Corso and Harlow had college football fans very entertained on Saturday morning.

Harlow is the first celebrity guest picker of the 2022 season. He went with a few upset picks, like Florida over Utah and Cincinnati over Arkansas.

ESPN's College GameDay will return next Saturday.