Football Fans Not Happy With 1 Aspect Of FOX's Broadcast

This Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State is heating up, but fans can't get over how brutal one aspect of FOX's broadcast has been thus far.

For some reason, FOX has not shown replays of controversial calls. During the first half, the officials missed a facemask penalty.

Michigan fans thought FOX would show a replay of the missed call. That wasn't the case though.

As a result, countless fans rushed to Twitter to call out FOX's broadcast of "The Game."

"Thanks FOX for not even showing a replay of that face mask," one person said.

"You already know why there wasn’t one," another person tweeted. "FOX does this every single week. Controversial call/no call, they don’t show shit of a replay."

"The FOX replay crew is awful," a third person commented on Twitter.

Michigan and Ohio State have turned this game into a shootout. J.J. McCarthy and C.J. Stroud have made outstanding throws in the first half.

The second half of the Michigan-Ohio State game will be nerve-racking for both fan bases.