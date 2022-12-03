Football Fans Were Furious With Dr. Pepper Halftime Toss Result

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs fans cheer during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The halftime show for the SEC Championship was truly electric, but unfortunately we were all robbed of a great ending.

The two competitors for the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge were tied at the end of regulation. As a result, they competed for an additional 15 seconds to determine a winner.

Once again, their scores were tied when the whistle was blown. Instead of extending the tiebreaker or rewarding the two students with an equal payout, Dr. Pepper used a tiebreaker from Friday to determine the winner.

Fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium started booing once they heard the news.

Here was the ending of the Dr. Pepper Tuition Challenge:

The sports world is not happy about the way things ended, and rightfully so.

"This is simultaneous," one person tweeted. "I’m livid at lack of administration of rules in sports. Insane. Have some self respect and administer rules correctly."

"Should've gone to double OT instead of some nonsense tiebreaker challenge that happened the day before," another person said. "Come on, Dr. Pepper."

"This had me so upset," a third person commented. "There should have been a doubt overtime!"

It's unfortunate that such a thrilling Dr. Pepper Challenge ended with such controversy.

Hopefully, Dr. Pepper changes its rules for next season.