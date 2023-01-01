Football World Calling For 'Overhaul' Of College Officiating

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: A referee looks at replays to confirm a recovered fumble by the Michigan Wolverines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Following the controversial performance by the officials in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl, many in the football world are calling for a change.

FOX Sports analyst and former college player Joel Klatt wants an "overhaul."

"Replay in CFB is broken & Targeting foul is equally broken!

- Clearly a TD in first half

- 100% targeting (and I hate targeting) at end

Officiating in CFB needs an overhaul...No reason for every conference to have their own officials...Should have a national officiating base," he tweeted.

Many are in agreement.

"This 100%" one fan wrote.

"We didn't deserve to win but he's spot on," one fan added.

"Completely agree," another fan wrote.

"Joel is right. We need a national officiating base like the NFL, where no one ever complains about the refs," another fan joked.

What should college football do about its referee problem?