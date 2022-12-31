Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired

Ronald Martinez/Allsport

Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20.

During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media.

It's a bad look.

While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.

Some are now calling for the Longhorns to fire their head coach this offseason.

"Should the employee have placed his hand on Sarkisian’s chest? Probably not. That having been the case, there’s never a reason to act like Sarkisian did for such a simple act.

On top of that, at a place like Texas? Are you kidding?

It's one of the best academic institutions in the country. It has prestige written all over it, academically and athletically in the Big 12 Conference. Of course that leads to a really troubling situation for the Texas administration, most notably athletic director Chris Del Conte," Inside the Knights wrote.

It's highly unlikely that Texas will make the call to fire Sarkisian, but this bowl season was certainly a very bad look for the prominent head coach.