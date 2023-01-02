Football World Calling For Prominent Defensive Coordinator's Firing

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: A general view of the band of the field pre-game at the USC Trojans against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

USC again fell on the wrong end of a shootout, suffering a 46-45 loss to Tulane in Monday's Cotton Bowl Classic.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams amassed 462 passing yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to secure a Trojans victory.

They squandered a 15-point lead by allowing two touchdowns in the final five minutes. Both of them saw the defense beaten for huge plays through the air and gashed on the ground.

Special teams didn't do USC any favors though. Tulane also scored a crucial safety against USC's high-powered offense after a botched kickoff return.

But while there's plenty of blame to go around, one man is in fans' crosshairs. After the game, disgruntled viewers implored USC to fire defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The Green Wave gashed the Trojans for 305 rushing yards, including 205 yards and four touchdowns from Tyjae Spears. Monday marked another ugly showing from a defense that derailed the school's College Football Playoff hopes by allowing 533 total yards in a 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah.

While Williams and Lincoln Riley ignited USC's offense, the Trojans ended the season having yielded 29.2 points per game. They allowed a combined 136 points in their three losses.

No matter who's in charge, USC's defense must improve next year to emerge as a legitimate championship contender.

Will Grinch pay for this defeat with his job?