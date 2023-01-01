Football World Furious With ESPN's Broadcast Tonight

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: ESPN television personalities Kirk Herbstreit (left) and Chris Fowler prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are playing a thrilling contest in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.

Unfortunately, there have been nearly as many commercials as game plays on Saturday night.

Going to commercial has caused us to miss a couple of key moments in the Peach Bowl, including one huge replay reversal in the fourth quarter.

It's safe to say that the college football world is not happy with ESPN's broadcast tonight.

"This broadcast is embarrassing. I’m watching a pan commercial instead of the biggest call of the game," one fan wrote.

"Absolute garbage. The live broadcast. The product of talk shows. Atrocious we have to watch this garbage," one fan added.

"This ESPN broadcast is one of their worst in a while. They immediately go to commercial every time there is a review and refuse to show replays. This is awful," another fan added.

Hopefully we don't miss any big moments at the end of the fourth quarter tonight.

Ohio State is leading Georgia, 38-27, with less than 11 minutes to play.