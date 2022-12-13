Football World Furious With Mike Leach Hall Of Fame Decision

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs looks on as his team takes on the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Mike Leach passed away this week. Mississippi State confirmed the heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning.

Leach had successful stints at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He won 158 games from 2000-2022.

Despite how innovative and adaptable Leach was at the collegiate level, he's not currently eligible for the Hall of Fame. That's because he didn't win 60 percent of his games as a head coach.

Leach won 59.6 percent of his games. Since he's missing the cutoff by such a small percentage, many people believe the criteria for the College Football Hall of Fame should change.

"Change this rule,@NFFNetwork," RJ Young tweeted. "Leach is a hall of fame coach."

"Mike Leach changed football," Doug Gottlieb said. "Kentucky in ‘98, then OU in ‘99, Tech as HC… literally changed the sport.. agree strongly a HOFer."

"Same misguided rule that keeps Howard Schnellenberger out of the College Football Hall of Fame," Mark Story of Lexington Herald-Leader commented.

"Strongly agree," former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said.

"This is where I would simply say round up to 60. It's not that hard, nor should it be," one person tweeted.

Leach was undoubtedly one of the best offensive minds of his generation.

The college football world will remember Leach's legacy for years to come.