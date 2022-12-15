Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night.

According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring.

"Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and get some Mississippi State football players to enter the transfer portal. If you’re doing this, then you are a disgusting human being. If I get evidence to support this, I will make you famous," Steve Robertson tweeted.

The football world is pretty furious with the news.

"There is a sleazy element out there. I hope these scumbags get called out…" one fan wrote.

"Disgusting? Yes. Surprising? Not a bit. This world doesn’t care about anyone. It doesn’t even check up or hesitate, it keeps spinning after anyone dies. It is what it is," one fan added.

"This is horrible and completely unsurprising," another fan added on social media.

"This probably happens whenever a coach is fired/leaves for another school (or just in general with the coach staying), but to do this with Mississippi State players right now? Come on, man. Read the room," one fan added.

"I think a lot of people are missing the point that coaches are using the death of Leach to try to poach players. Under normal circumstances this happens all the time but considering what just happened it's highly unethical," one fan added.

Mississippi State paid tribute to Mike Leach earlier this week.

Our thoughts continue to be with Leach's friends and family members and his players.