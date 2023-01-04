Football World Is Furious With National Title Game Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

SoFi Stadium won't allow a sporting tradition before Monday's College Football National Championship.

Jake Crain posted an email from the event stating that tailgating is prohibited in the stadium's parking lot. The decision has agitated football fans, some of whom responded as if they'd been deprived of a constitutional right.

"Stand alone Stadium with massive parking areas but absolutely nothing within walking distance for fans who arrive early to go eat or drink," KJR radio host Ian Furness wrote. "Forces fans to go inside and pay huge prices for food and beverage."

"A heinous and un-American decision," Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports decreed.

"I thought this was America," 1010 XL's Graham Marsh (perhaps related to Randy Marsh?) decreed.

"We consider this a crime against college football culture," Smack Apparel stated.

"The National Championship should NEVER be played at SoFi Stadium ever again," Big Game Boomer claimed. "Not being allowed to tailgate is a massive failure."

Los Angeles traffic might not have left attendees much time to arrive at the stadium and tailgate anyway, but they'll have to get ready for the big game elsewhere.

The CFP National Championship between Georgia and TCU is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.