Football World Is Not Happy With PETA'S Demand

Following Georgia's win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship, PETA made a notable demand.

The animal rights organization is not happy with Georgia's use of its live Bulldog mascot.

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” asked PETA EVP Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

Fans aren't happy, though.

"Ok for one bulldogs aren’t deformed just because they have a flat smooshed face. That’s how bulldogs are. Bulldogs also aren’t harmful and using a bulldog for a mascot is harmless. Y’all deem everything to do with animals as abuse," one fan wrote.

"UGA lives a better life than the person who runs @peta ‘s Twitter account …" one fan added.

"UGA did not even travel to the Natty, because his health comes first. Do a little research on him," one fan wrote.

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: Georgia Mascot UGA X looks on before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

PETA knows how to make headlines, that's for sure.