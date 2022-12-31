Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Uh oh, Michigan.

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line.

What was this, Jim Harbaugh?

That was a truly shocking play call from Michigan's coaching staff. What was Jim Harbaugh thinking?

"The very first play of the game was the easiest 50-yard run ever and then Michigan immediately forgot how to play football," one fan wrote.

"Michigan gains 54 yards on its first play and then manages just 16 on its next seven. Good response from TCU after what began so horribly for the Horned Frogs," one fan added.

"Michigan, uh, did not call a play that relied on their physically," one fan added.

Michigan and TCU are playing on ESPN.