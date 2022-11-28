Football World Is Stunned By 2 Firings On Monday

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It's been a surprising Black Monday in the college football world.

We've had a couple of surprising Group of Five head coaching firings on Monday afternoon.

The first, out of UNLV, was truly stunning. The Rebels have fired head coach Marcus Arroyo despite the head coach improving on his win total every year.

Arroyo led UNLV into bowl contention this year. The Rebels are eligible for a bowl game, but are reportedly expected to turn an offer down.

Arroyo, who took over the program during the COVID year in 2020, was getting some love for conference coach of the year as recently as Sunday.

"UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo deserves to win the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year award," Michael Daly argued.

"Marcus Arroyo made UNLV better every year he was there and was a win away from a bowl game in year three. A program that's had four winning seasons since 1988. Knowing one of Arroyo's years was COVID year, that's a tough pill to swallow IMO. Hard firing," Matt Prehm added.

Elsewhere, Western Michigan fired head coach Tim Lester on Monday. The head coach had a winning record in six seasons, but he's being let go.

It's a tough world out there.

"I want to take this time to thank Tim Lester, and everything he has done for our student athletes, and our football program. He has always been a genuine guy and I wish him all of the best in the future. Thanks Coach," one fan wrote.

"Western Michigan has fired football coach Tim Lester after six seasons of mixed results -- there was no MAC title, but he still made three bowl games, and beat CMU four times. AD Dan Bartholomae would like to have a new coach by Signing Day, Dec. 21," Tony Paul added.

It'll be interesting to see if these two programs can do better with their next head coach.