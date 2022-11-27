Football World Is Stunned By Coach's Resignation Sunday

(Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

The football world is pretty stunned by a prominent coach's resignation on Sunday morning.

Longtime Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw has officially stepped down from the program.

"I prayed about it, I thought about it," Shaw said. "With every hour it seemed, it was more cemented in my head. The phrase that kept coming to me is: 'It's time.'"

Shaw, who is now 50 years old, believed it's time for a change.

"I am not burnt out," he said. "I'm healthy; I feel good. But 16 years is a long time. ... 16 years of running a program, 16 years of being responsible for everything and everybody catches up to you."

The football world is still pretty shocked, though.

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach David Shaw of the Stanford Cardinal looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. Stanford won the game in overtime 38-31. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

"The first and only call they should make is Chris Petersen, he can run his built for life campaign, doesn’t have to deal with transfers and NIL. Can recruit his OKG’s and coach them up. And he wanted the job in 2011," one fan wrote.

"It’s crazy how Shaw went from one of the hottest names in up and coming coaches to completely irrelevant," one fan added.

"Unfortunately, this probably signals an end to Stanford’s glory days.Even though Stanford hasn’t been very good for a few years, the Harbaugh/Shaw tenure was great to watch. Now The Cardinal will likely go back to being Vanderbilt/Duke/Northwestern (similar academic restrictions)," one fan predicted.

"Allow me to be the first (maybe only) positive tweet in response: this is sad. Let us all wish him well and congratulate him on the successes he had at Stanford, and may he be successful in his next endeavor," one fan admitted.

Best of luck moving forward, David.