Football World Not Happy With Bowl Game Sponsor

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Fans of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate during the second half of the Outback Bowl against the Northwestern Wildcats at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Outback Bowl was a staple of New Year's Day college football games.

Unfortunately, it's no more.

The game that used to be the Outback Bowl has kicked off on Monday afternoon. It's now the ReliaQuest Bowl, featuring Mississippi State and Illinois.

Fans are missing the bowl game sponsor in Outback.

"The Reliaquest Bowl—aka the Bowl Formerly Known As The Outback Bowl—is on. Never forget what they took from us," Rodger Sherman tweeted.

We're missing the Outback Bowl on Monday afternoon.

"I would do unspeakable things to get my hands on the retired Bloomin Onion costume and wear it for Halloween," one fan wrote.

"The Reliaquest bowl is by far the worst sponsor change ever," one fan added.

"We used to be a proper country," another fan wrote.

The bowl game that should still be called the Outback Bowl is currently airing on ESPN2.