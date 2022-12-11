Football World Not Happy With ESPN's Decision This Weekend

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College Gameday analysts Lee Corso (L) and Kirk Herbstreit pose on set at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay chose to not broadcast from the Army vs. Navy game on Saturday afternoon.

The game took place in Philadelphia and the Heisman Trophy ceremony took place in New York City, so a Saturday morning show was likely possible.

However, given the fact that ESPN didn't have broadcasting rights for the game - and the fact that both Army and Navy were under .500 - we didn't get a pregame show.

College football fans were bothered by the move, though.

"I know that neither team is very good, The Bear is leaving for FOX and Corso has had health issues this season, but it was becoming an annual tradition..." one fan wrote.

"If ESPN isn’t carrying an event, they have no self-interest in covering it extensively. They also don’t care about tradition, as proven by how they threw the Rose Bowl under the bus in the playoff negotiations," one fan added.

"I agree, I think it sucks. Throw out the records, the tradition, effort and rivalry of the Army-Navy games is one of the best in college football. I always watch that game, sad they don't feel the importance," one fan added.

"Couldn't agree more. they should commit to this game EVERY year, least they can do for these young men and institutions. Best game of the year, every year, regardless of records. would rather watch this game than any 1st round 12 team beauty tournament," another fan wrote.

Hopefully, we'll see ESPN at the game next year.