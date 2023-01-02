Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning.

Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year.

Finebaum believes Michigan "choked."

"This is the sixth straight time it's happened at Michigan! Why is anyone surprised? ... It's post-season Jim all over again."

That feels harsh, though.

College football fans seem to disagree with what Finebaum said on Monday.

"But everyone doubted TCU so why backtrack now and say that why are we surprised???" one fan wrote.

"Finebaum & Dinich were ready to feast on finally a failure by Michigan. Smh," one fan added.

"What do Finebaum have against Jim Harbaugh, he despise him," one fan added.

"Finebaum is only relevant nationally because he has a thing against Michigan and Harbaugh. If not for that, he'd be only known in south lol," one fan added.

Is Finebaum in the right or wrong for what he said about Harbaugh?