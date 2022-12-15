Football World Not Happy With Todd McShay On Thursday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Todd McShay is receiving a lot of criticism this week regarding his comments about Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

McShay said Carter has "character issues" that could scare a few teams from drafting him in April.

“Here’s the thing with Jalen Carter: He has character issues, and the closer we get to the draft, the more we’re going to hear about how some teams are really concerned about it," McShay said.

College football fans and media members are upset with McShay. They believe his comments were unwarranted, especially this early in the draft process.

"If you’re going to bring 'character issues' to the table you best cite true, factual examples especially when it comes to a persons livelihood and future," Frank Sulkowski said. "This Todd McShay -Jalen Carter take doesn’t sit well."

"Todd McShay getting dunked on left and right tonight for his comments on Jalen Carter," Graham Coffey tweeted. "I haven’t seen a middle-aged white guy on national TV have this many issues with a UGA lineman since Josh Heupel’s last trip to Athens."

"NFL Draft prospects should sue Todd McShay every single year for this kind of garbage," one person commented. "Jalen Carter is a Top 5 NFL Draft talent. A slide of only a few picks based on irresponsible stuff like this could be costly."

"If I’m Kirby I publicly call out Todd McShay and tell him he’s never welcomed back in Athens but he’s a better person than I am and won’t do that," another person wrote.

Carter earned All-SEC honors this season, racking up 29 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Despite his "character issues," the majority of mock drafts have Carter going inside the top five.