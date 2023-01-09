Football World Praying For Kirby Smart On Monday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart in the national title game on Monday night.

Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to take on No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday evening. Unfortunately, Smart's parents are unable to make the game.

Smart's father is dealing with health problems. Both Smart's father and mother have to stay home.

“It hurts me that he and my mom [Sharon] won’t be here,” Smart said Saturday. “But I know it’s the right decision for him. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes; it’s inevitable. They’re going to get old. And that’s been tough.”

The football world is praying for Smart ahead of the national title game.

"Kirby you ain’t never lie," one fan wrote.

"Speaking from experience: NOT watching your parent grow old is worse," one fan added.

"🙏🙏🙏," one fan wrote.

"Prayers for CKS & his family! Dawgs bring the win home for his dad!" one fan wrote.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs holds up the National Championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to kick off against No. 3 TCU at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.