Football World Praying For Kirby Smart On Monday
Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart in the national title game on Monday night.
Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to take on No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday evening. Unfortunately, Smart's parents are unable to make the game.
Smart's father is dealing with health problems. Both Smart's father and mother have to stay home.
“It hurts me that he and my mom [Sharon] won’t be here,” Smart said Saturday. “But I know it’s the right decision for him. Nothing worse than watching your parents grow old. It’s like taxes; it’s inevitable. They’re going to get old. And that’s been tough.”
The football world is praying for Smart ahead of the national title game.
"Kirby you ain’t never lie," one fan wrote.
"Speaking from experience: NOT watching your parent grow old is worse," one fan added.
"🙏🙏🙏," one fan wrote.
"Prayers for CKS & his family! Dawgs bring the win home for his dad!" one fan wrote.
Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, is set to kick off against No. 3 TCU at 7:30 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on ESPN.