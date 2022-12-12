Football World Praying For Mike Leach's Wife Today

Mike Leach.

The football world continues to pray not only for Mike Leach, but his family, as well.

On Sunday, the Mississippi State head coach was hospitalized. Leach was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a serious medical situation.

Prayers have been pouring in for the longtime college football head coach.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mike Leach, but also his longtime wife, Sharon Leach, and the rest of their family.

"According to sources, the situation with Mike Leach continues to be serious but there have not been many updates since the university released its statement earlier today. Coach is still fighting. Keep Mike and Sharon in your thoughts and prayers," Crissy Froyd tweeted.

"sending prayers for Mike Leach from Pullman. Keeping Coach, Sharon and the entire Leach family in our thoughts and prayers," Pat Chun tweeted.

"Please keep Mike Leach in your prayers tonight. We are thinking about Mike, his wife Sharon, and all of his family, friends and players," Brian Kelly added.

Mike and Sharon Leach have been married for more than 25 years. They have four children together and three grandchildren.

The Mississippi State head coach's opinion on marriage and weddings has constantly gone viral.

The football world continues to hope for the best for Leach, who is among the best and most entertaining the sport has to offer.

Our thoughts continue to be with Mike Leach and his wife, Sharon, and their family.