Football World Reacts To Ridiculous Arch Manning Question

Earlier this week, high school phenom Arch Manning wowed football fans with an incredible deep pass at Clemson camp. Video surfaced and added to the lore already surrounding the class of 2023 commit with a world class pedigree.

However, football fans thought First Take took the hype a little bit too far on Tuesday morning.

While discussing the NBA playoffs, a ticker appeared on the ESPN debate show, teasing an upcoming segment involving Manning. The caption read: “Will Arch Manning surpass, Peyton, Eli & Archie to become the greatest Manning yet?”

New York Post columnist Andrew Marchand was one of the first to catch the ticker and shared it on Twitter on Tuesday. He called the notion that Arch would surpass the multi-time Super Bowl champions “premature.”

Other football fans quickly followed suit. Although Arch Manning’s deep ball at Clemson and his sophomore year numbers were certainly deserving of praise, he’s only played two years in high school and hasn’t gotten an offer from a college program yet.

1) this is insane

Arch, the son of Cooper Manning, will have massive shoes to fill when it comes to living up to his grandfather’s and uncle’s reputations.

Peyton Manning undoubtedly had the best career of the quarterback family, winning five MVP’s and two Super Bowl’s during his playing days. He recently entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as one of the best to ever play the position.

Peyton’s brother Eli Manning is also a two-time Super Bowl champ and could be headed for Canton soon enough. Their father, Archie Manning, was a former No. 2 overall pick and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Arch may very well have a huge career in front of him. His trip to Clemson this past week was just his first official college visit and at this rate he’s sure to rack up a long list of offers.

But, comparing him to the rest of his star-studded family does him a disservice. He’ll have plenty of time to develop over the years but he should get the chance to do that without the weekly comparisons to Peyton, Eli and Archie.