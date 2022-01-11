The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before National Title Game

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v AlabamaINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: An overhead view of the stadium during the national anthem before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs took the field to settle a score from earlier in the season.

Just a few weeks after facing each other in the SEC title game, the two took the field once again. Alabama won the first battle after entering the contest as the underdog.

Despite taking down Georgia in the SEC title game, the Crimson Tide once again entered a contest against the Bulldogs as the underdogs. Before the contest officially kicks off, though, the was one important step to take: the national anthem.

Gospel star Natalie Grant stepped on a small stage at midfield shortly before kickoff and delivered an incredible anthem. Fans watching from their homes were stunned by the beautiful rendition.

Here’s part of her rendition.

“NATALIE GRANT KILLED THAT NATIONAL ANTHEM!!!!!” one fan said.

“This national anthem is good!” one college football analyst said.

“Ok she was sanginnn!!! Lol,” former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire said.

“Now that’s an anthem,” another fan said.

Natalie Grant got the night started off on the right foot. Let’s hope Alabama and Georgia can produce a great product on the field as well.

