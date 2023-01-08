Football World Reacts To 2023 Preseason Top 25 Rankings

TALLAHASSEE, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Cheerleaders of the Florida State Seminoles get the crowd to back their team against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 5, 2005 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The college football season still has one game left on its calendar, with No. 1 Georgia playing No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night.

But it's never too early to look ahead to next season, right?

Brett McMurphy has already released his way-too-early college football preseason top 25 poll.

Georgia Alabama Michigan Florida State Ohio State LSU Penn State Washington Clemson Oregon

The college football world is pretty surprised by one ranking in particular.

"Please remove FSU from this list,' on efan awrote.

"In today’s world, it’s almost impossible to take a preseason poll seriously. Some teams will turn over half their roster. I mean TCU was predicted 9th in the big 12 this year and A&M was top 5," one fan added.

"Thank you for the Troy love Brett. We’re losing a lot, but made some good pickups in the portal (and more to come). The Sunbelt isn’t a cakewalk, but if Troy beats Kansas State in week 2, look out," one fan added.

"Feels like with the transfer portal, it is too early. Probably should see what the finalized rosters are before making any predictions. Understand you gotta put out something though," another fan wrote.

How would you rank college football's top teams for the 2023 season right now?