Football World Reacts To 29-Year-Old Quarterback's Transfer

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 09: A view of North Texas Mean Green helmets during a college football game between the North Texas Mean Green and Missouri Tigers on Oct 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is now one of the most interesting players in the transfer portal.

Aune, who turns 30 years old next September, spent the last five seasons at UNT after a six-year career in the New York Yankees' minor league system.

Aune's unique background has brought out plenty of commentary from college football fans and media.

"He is 29 YEARS OLD. He is older than 18 starting NFL quarterbacks," tweeted College Football Talk Daily.

"Quarterback Austin Aune has entered the transfer portal. Fun fact: wherever Aune ends up playing the incoming freshman would’ve been in the 1ST GRADE when Aune graduated high school in 2012," added the Barstool UNT account.

"I’d make a job joke but a 3 star QB from the same HS recruiting class as Stefon Diggs and Jameis Winston, still finessing eligibility 11 years later is commendable," said @905Kar. "Austin Aune should also get a look in Cal’s QB search based on his connections to the new staff."

"Forget NIL, Austin Aune out there looking at best 401k options, folks," joked a Charlotte 49ers fan account.

Jokes aside, Aune is a damn good player. He threw for 3,547 yards and 33 touchdowns last year and owns a 2-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio for his career.

Even at his "advanced age," he'll be able to help a program next fall.