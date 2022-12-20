Football World Reacts To 5-Star Lineman Flipping Commitment
On Tuesday, Alabama flipped five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor's commitment from Iowa. He announced the news on social media.
"Home away from home," Proctor tweeted. "Roll Tide."
Proctor, the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle from the 2023 class, committed to Iowa in June. That didn't stop him from visiting Alabama, Cal, Michigan and Oregon.
While this is an unfortunate blow to Iowa's 2023 recruiting class, this proves Nick Saban is still one of the best recruiters in the country.
"LETS GOOOOOOOO Absolutely massive pull from the Tide. Offensive Tackle was a huge need," one person tweeted.
"YES," one fan said in response to the news. "WELCOME HOME."
"All the Iowa fans hating on a kid for making a decision they feel is best for them need to grow tf up and get a life," another fan wrote.
Alabama has the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports.
Time will tell if Proctor made the right decision.