Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 8: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide argues with a official during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.

That inspired the Bama Beat fan account to claim the officiating crew was the same one behind a controversial SEC moment. The referees allegedly worked the 2020 game between Arkansas and Auburn, where they ruled intentional grounding on a botched Bo Nix spike that the SEC admitted should have been deemed a backward pass.

However, few fans are taking Alabama's side. Twitter users told the Crimson Tide account to "stop complaining" and "accept the fact you lost to a better team."

The officials couldn't review the infamous Auburn/Arkansas play because they blew it dead. Rather than the Razorbacks getting the opportunity to seal a win with a fumble recovery, the Tigers kicked a game-winning field goal.

But that unfortunate call has little to do with Alabama allowing 52 points and an eye-popping 12.4 yards per play. The refs also weren't responsible for Will Reichard missing a 50-yard field goal that would have put the Crimson Tide ahead with 15 seconds remaining.

Alabama lost to a formidable opponent on the road. It may not often happen to Nick Saban, but most teams fall short from time to time.